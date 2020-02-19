English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fix March End for Royal Exit

File photo: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace in London as they stop carrying out formal royal duties for Queen Elizabeth II from April 1, with the formal arrangements of the split to be assessed after 12 months.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 11:24 PM IST
London: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday announced March 31 as the date of their formal exit as frontline royals following discussions with Buckingham Palace on formalising their new financially independent roles.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step down as senior royals from March 31," a spokesperson for the couple said.

