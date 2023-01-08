'Felt Guilt, It was All Tears': Prince Harry Says He Cried Once After Diana's Death

Prince Harry has revealed the guilt he felt while walking outside Kensington Palace following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

In a clip from Harry: The Interview, which is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex speaks about his memories of meeting mourners following the death of his mother in 1997, according to The Guardian.

“Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died,” the Duke said.

Prince Harry revealed he cried only once over the death of his mother.

“I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace,” he said.

The statements were a part of a new teaser clip for Harry’s forthcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote his memoir Spare. Britain’s ITV television was set to air its 95-minute show “Harry: The Interview" at 9:00 pm (2100 GMT) Sunday.

The 38-year-old prince’s book “Spare" was widely leaked after it mistakenly went on sale in Spain ahead of the official publication date Tuesday.

The absence of Princess Diana in Prince Harry’s life is a motif throughout Spare.

He went on to then describe feeling the mourners’ tears on their hands when he shook them. He said that he and William were “unable to show any emotion” as they met the mourners.

“There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people’s hands, smiling,” he said.

“I’ve seen the videos, right – I looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn’t understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away,” he added.

The memoir comes four months after the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II in September last year and the start of his father’s reign as king, and follows years of turmoil for the royal family amid the “Megxit” crisis, the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, accusations of racism in the Sussexes’ Oprah interview and the brothers’ long-running feud.

Days before the official publication on Tuesday, disclosures from the book dominated headlines and airwaves after a Spanish-language version of the memoir mistakenly went on sale in Spain.

Revelations, including an alleged physical attack on him by heir to the throne Prince William, how he lost his virginity, took drugs and killed 25 people in Afghanistan, have prompted both condemnation and derision.

