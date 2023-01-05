'Grabbed Me by Collar, Knocked Me to Floor': Prince Harry Claims Brother William Physically Attacked Him

Prince Harry has made major allegations against Prince William claiming that the elder brother physically attacked him amid tensions in their relations because of his marriage to Meghan Markle, a report has said.

According to a new report from The Guardian, which has obtained an excerpt from his upcoming memoir- Spare, Harry claimed that William called the former’s wife, Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive”, which Harry goes on to describe as a “parrot[ing] of the press narrative” in the UK about the former “Suits” actress.

Harry claimed that in response William unleashed on him.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote in his memoir, as per the report.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” he added.

Harry further wrote that William accused him of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not happy to be “the spare."

Harry, 38, claimed that the alleged altercation left him with a visible back injury.

The heated exchange with William reportedly occurred at Nottingham Cottage after he expressed interest in discussing the “rolling catastrophe” of his crumbling relationship with Harry.

The altercation, according to Harry, was one of many heated moments between the pair moments detailed in the upcoming memoir.

Harry further claimed that when he tried to calm his brother down and offered him a glass of water, William called him by another name.

He said that William later returned “looking regretful, and apologized."

William reportedly urged Harry not to tell Meghan about the fight and while Harry did not immediately tell his wife, he wrote that he called his therapist.

However, the “scrapes and bruises" were noticed by Meghan, forcing Harry to tell her about the attack.

Though she wasn’t surprised or angry, but she was ‘terribly sad’, Harry added.

