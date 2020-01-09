English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Prince Harry's Decision is Matter for Royal Household: UK PM Johnson's Spokesman

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan made their announcement to step back from their senior roles in the royal family late on Wednesday, taking Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother, and Prince Charles, Harry's father, by surprise.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: January 9, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
London: The decision by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step back from their senior roles is a matter for the royal household, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan made their announcement late on Wednesday, taking Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother, and Prince Charles, Harry's father, by surprise.
