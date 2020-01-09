Prince Harry's Decision is Matter for Royal Household: UK PM Johnson's Spokesman
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Harry and Meghan made their announcement to step back from their senior roles in the royal family late on Wednesday, taking Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother, and Prince Charles, Harry's father, by surprise.
London: The decision by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step back from their senior roles is a matter for the royal household, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
