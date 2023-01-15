Prince Harry's 'Spare' Breaks Guinness World Record For Fastest-Selling Non-fiction Book

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has become the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time, Guinness World Records confirmed on Friday after the controversial book sold 1.43 million copies on its first day.

The publisher of Prince Harry’s memoir said the autobiography sold a “record" 1.4 million copies in just 24 hours smashing Penguin Random House’s sales record.

The sales outstrip Penguin Random House’s previous first-day non-fiction record, for US President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land" in 2020 and Michelle Obama’s “Becoming" in 2018.

Obama’s 2020 memoir A Promised Land, which had sold 8,87,000 copies on the debut day, Forbes quoted Guinness as saying. Demand from booksellers was about 20 percent higher than for Obama’s presidential memoirs.

Spare is in its second printing after selling the first 2 million. The high sales came despite excerpts of the book were leaked after Spanish-language copies were mistakenly put up for sale in Spain ahead of the release day.

In France, the French edition of “Spare" launched with a print run of 210,000 and is being reprinted with an additional 130,000 copies, publisher Fayard told AFP.

Revelations included a claim that William physically attacked Harry in an altercation in 2019 and how the once-close brothers begged their father not to marry Queen Consort Camilla.

The 38-year-old former soldier also said he had killed 25 Taliban during his time in Afghanistan, sparking condemnation from military personnel and the Taliban.

Prince Harry has reportedly left out revelations about his family in his memoir, saying he did not want “the world to know because I don’t think they would ever forgive me," according to an interview published by the Daily Telegraph.

The prince told the UK broadsheet that he has enough material to write another book, mostly focussed on his relationship with his brother Prince William and father King Charles III, in comments likely to further unsettle the royal family.

“The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages," he said of his book “Spare".

“It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News here