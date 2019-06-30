Prince William and Wife Kate Announce Official Visit to Pakistan in the Autumn
The official visit comes at the request of Britain's Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said on Twitter.
File photo of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London. (Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS)
London: Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Pakistan in the autumn at the request of Britain's Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.
Further details will be provided in due course, their office said.
🇵🇰 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.Further details will be advised in due course. pic.twitter.com/z8M1hnpfWS— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 29, 2019
Pakistan's high commissioner in London welcomed the announcement.
"The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan," said Mohammad Nafees Zakaria.
"The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further," he said.
#RoyalVisit2Pakistan Government & the people of Pakistan warmly welcome the announcement of the @KensingtonRoyal of the Royal visit by TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Pakistan this year 1/2— Mohammad Nafees Zakaria (@ZakariaNafees) June 29, 2019
#RoyalVisit2Pakistan People of Pakistan cherish&fondly recall visits of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II to Pakistan during 1961 and 1997. Upcoming Royal visit reflects the importance UK attaches to Pakistan. Both countries enjoy historical links & wish to strengthen further.— Mohammad Nafees Zakaria (@ZakariaNafees) June 29, 2019
