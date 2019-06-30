Take the pledge to vote

Prince William and Wife Kate Announce Official Visit to Pakistan in the Autumn

The official visit comes at the request of Britain's Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said on Twitter.

Reuters

Updated:June 30, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
File photo of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London. (Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS)
London: Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Pakistan in the autumn at the request of Britain's Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.

Further details will be provided in due course, their office said.

Pakistan's high commissioner in London welcomed the announcement.

"The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan," said Mohammad Nafees Zakaria.

"The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further," he said.

