Prince William, Kate Middleton Likely to Call off Pakistan Visit Amid Rising Tension Over Kashmir: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton might be taking a rain-check on their visit to Pakistan due to the ongoing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, a media report said on Monday.

As per reports citing a statement released by Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the visit of the royal couple appeared to be unlikely due to the current turn of events in the region, The News International said in the report.

Earlier in June, an official statement from the royal family had announced that the couple were to visit Pakistan later this year upon the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Prince William and Kate's trip would have been the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla had travelled to the South Asian country.

Previously, Queen Elizabeth II had visited in 1961 and 1997, and the late Princess Diana in 1991.

Tensions have been simmering between India and Pakistan ever since New Delhi on August 5 revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in order to bring in faster development and security to the state.

