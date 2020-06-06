Prince William Reveals He Is a Secret Helpline Volunteer During Coronavirus Lockdown

The UK's Prince William revealed that he has been anonymously volunteering on a crisis helpline during the COVID-19 lockdown, it was reported on Saturday.

He has been volunteering at Shout 85258, which offers support via text message to people in personal crisis, the BBC reported. The Cambridges and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped to launch Shout 85258 last year - investing 3 million pounds in the service via their Royal Foundation.

In a little over a year since then, more than 300,000 text conversations have been had on the service.Around 65 per cent of those texting are aged under 25, the charity said, with many messengers seeking mental health support.

Prince William said he had been answering messages after being trained by the mental health charity. Last month he told fellow volunteers in a video call: "I'm going to share a little secret with you guys, but I'm actually on the platform volunteering."

Kensington Palace announced the Prince's involvement to mark Volunteers Week, which ends on Sunday.

Those texting the round-the-clock service would not know they are talking to a member of the Royal Family - like Shout's 2,000 volunteers, William would use a pseudonym on the platform.