Princes William, Harry Barely Spoke to Each Other After Unveiling of Princess Diana Statue: Report

After the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace, Princes William and Harry barely spoke to each other and spent only 20 minutes in the same room after the ceremony.

According to Fox News, the brothers, who haven’t seen each other since Prince Phillip’s funeral, where Prince William asked to not walk beside Harry, are still “warring" and sources close to the brothers told the Mirror: it is “almost impossible for Harry to be trusted."

According to a report in NDTV, the relationship has been particularly frosty since allegations were made that Meghan Markle bullied palace staff and the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview Harry and Meghan did in which they claimed Meghan Markle felt suicidal and unprotected during her pregnancy.

Princes William and Harry last week came together at Kensington Palace in London to unveil a new statue in memory of their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. A ceremony described as small and intimate was held for the unveiling of the Princess of Wales’ memorial statue, which was commissioned by her sons in 2017. At the time, the brothers said they hoped it would allow visitors to reflect on the “life and legacy" of their late mother who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Brothers William and Harry were last seen together when Harry flew into the UK from California for their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April. The 36-year-old returned for the ceremony this week at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, which was Diana’s home for 16 years after her divorce from husband Prince Charles. The garden, which sits within London’s Hyde Park and will be open to the public to visit for free, was one of the late princess’ favourite places at Kensington Palace, which has been filled with more than 4,000 flowers.

(With inputs from PTI)

