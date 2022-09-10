Princess Beatrice's Surprising Promotion in King Charles' New Council After Queen Elizabeth's Death

The death of Queen Elizabeth lead to several changes in titles for the members of the Royal Family. From Prince Charles taking over as the King and Prince William taking over the Prince of Whales, Princess Beatrice got a massive promotion as well and will now take over as one of the Counsellors of State.

By law, Counsellors of State include the Sovereign’s spouse and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21. Princess Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne and will now get one of the highest positions in the Royal family council. The Counsellors of State could fill in for the King in the event of “illness or absence abroad”.

According to the Royal Family website, “Counsellors of State are authorised to carry out most of the official duties of the Sovereign, for example, attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the United Kingdom.”

The new high profile job for Princess Beatrice comes as her father – Prince Andrew – son of Queen Elizabeth – has been barred from Royal duties amid sexual allegations against him.

Princess Beatrice is married to real estate specialist Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. In 2021, she gave birth to daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who became the 10th in line to the throne. 33-year-old Beatrice has a royal title but also works a regular, full-time day job as vice president of partnerships and strategy at tech company Afiniti. She has a younger sister, Princess Eugenie.

Before Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were the four required Counsellors of State.

