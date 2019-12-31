Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » World
1-min read

Pro-democracy Protests Brought City 'Sadness and Anxiety' in 2019, Says Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam

In a New Year's address, Carrie Lam said 2019 brought challenges not seen before, and that she would listen humbly" to help bring an end to the protests.

Associated Press

Updated:December 31, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pro-democracy Protests Brought City 'Sadness and Anxiety' in 2019, Says Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference ahead of a Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce dinner in Shanghai, China November 5, 2019. (Reuters)

Hong Kong: Months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have brought sadness, anxiety, disappointment and even rage," the city's leader said on Tuesday, vowing to tackle underlying social and economic problems in the coming year.

In a New Year's address, Carrie Lam said 2019 brought challenges not seen before, and that she would listen humbly" to help bring an end to the protests, which have featured pitched battles between demonstrators and police.

However, Lam also reinforced the importance of the one country, two systems" framework under which the former British colony has been ruled by Beijing since 1997, and which brooks no challenge to the ruling Communist Party's ultimate authority.

“We all want to see an end to this predicament," Lam said. The situation has caused sadness, anxiety, disappointment and even rage."

The protests began in June over a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to China, but have since adopted demands for universal suffrage and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

Many demonstrators complain that Beijing and Lam's government are eroding the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties the city enjoys, in contrast to the party's strict authoritarian rule in mainland China.

The extradition bill was withdrawn and the scale of protests has diminished since opposition candidates won a majority of posts in December elections for district representatives, the lowest level of government in Hong Kong.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram