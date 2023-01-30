In another shocking incident from Australia, videos have emerged showing pro-Khalistani groups allegedly attacking Indians carrying national flags in Melbourne.

The incident comes days after three temples were vandalised and smeared with anti-India slogans allegedly by pro-Khalistani groups.

A video of the incident was shared by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa that shows pro-Khalistan groups attacking Indians carrying the tricolour. The pro-Khalistani forces were seen carrying rods and attacking the men carrying the Indian flag.

I strongly condemn anti India activities by pro Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books.@ANI pic.twitter.com/xMMxNTQscc— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 29, 2023

“Another video of #Khalistan goons running a mock in #Melbourne’s Federation Square Five injured one in Hospital,” The Australia Today said in a Tweet.

In the video, the Indian group was seen running away from while the Khalistani group continued to attack them. One individual was seen breaking an Indian flag and throwing it on the floor.

Five people were reportedly injured and sent to the hospital after the attack.

Condemning the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the activities of the anti-social elements must be dealt with strongly.

“I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books,” Sirsa said.

The sword-yielding Khalistani was arrested by the police at Federation Square, a report said.

“Khalistani goon, armed with a sword, who attacked Indians holding the Tiranga – arrested by police at Khalistani event at Federation Square, Melbourne today,” Australian Hindu Media tweeted.

The Victoria Police said that two people have been arrested following the violent attack. The two arrested men are in their 30s and have been issued a penalty notice for “riotous behaviour”.

Deeply disturbed to see Sikh and Hindu communities clashing with each others in Melbourne.Gives me an immense pain to see sons of mother India fighting over plot by Pakistan. Let's ensure that together we defeat the K2 (Kashmir+Khalistan) plan of Pakistan. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 30, 2023

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said he is deeply disturbed to see Sikh and Hindu communities clashing with each others in Melbourne.

Recently, the High Commission of India in Australia had condemned the incidents of vandalization of Hindu temples in Australia by calling it ‘deeply disturbing’ and ‘alarming’.

The High Commission called the incidents a clear attempt to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community.

The fresh attack comes days after a third Hindu temple was vandalised in Australia’s Victoria state allegedly by “Khalistani supporters" with anti-India graffiti.

Earlier on January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalised in a similar manner. On January 12, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by ‘anti-social elements’ with anti-India graffiti.

“Signals that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time,” the government statement criticising the vandalism of temple said.

