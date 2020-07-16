WORLD

Probable That Waves of Covid-19 Pandemic Will Recur in Future Years, Says UK Chief Scientist

A woman walks past a shop that is closing down amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Knutsford, Britain, July 16, 2020. (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

According to British government's chief scientific adviser, the novel coronavirus may trigger new waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming years.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: July 16, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
The novel coronavirus will likely return several times in the coming years, triggering new waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British government's chief scientific adviser said on Thursday.

"I think it's quite probable that we will see this virus coming back in different waves, over a number of years," Patrick Vallance told lawmakers.

