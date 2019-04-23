Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Probe Shows Sri Lanka Attacks Retaliation for New Zealand Mosque Shootings: Deputy Defence Minister

Fifty people were killed in shooting attacks on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on March 15.

AFP

Updated:April 23, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Probe Shows Sri Lanka Attacks Retaliation for New Zealand Mosque Shootings: Deputy Defence Minister
Coffins of victims are carried during a mass burial of victims, killed in a string of blasts on Easter Sunday, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Colombo: An initial probe into deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people shows it was "retaliation for Christchurch," the country's deputy defence minister said Tuesday.

"The preliminary investigations have revealed that what happened in Sri Lanka (on Sunday) was in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch," state minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene told parliament.

Fifty people were killed in shooting attacks on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on March 15.

Speaking to News18, Sri Lanka's Minister of State for Internal and Home Affairs JC Alawathuwala had also said that the attacks could be revenge for the mosque shootings in New Zealand.

"We have detained few youths in connection with the blasts. They are mainly from Panapura (Province of Sabaragamuwa in Sri Lanka) and Dematagoda (suburb in Colombo). Primary leads tell us that it could be an act of revenge for Christchurch mosque attack, where the gunman live-streamed the shootings," he said.

News18 had also spoken to former Indian diplomat G Parthasarathy, who also drew the same link.

"There is no evidence to suggest that Sri Lankans are going to Syria or Iraq in large numbers to join the ISIS or are getting involved in their training programme. But since the primary targets were Christians and the timing was on one of the holiest days for Christianity, this appears as a retribution for the killing of devotees at the mosque in New Zealand,” he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram