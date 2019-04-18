SPONSORED BY
Process Underway to Release Pakistanis from Saudi Jails, Says Pak Envoy

Pakistan ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz's visit to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan in February as "a major success", that started a new era of relations between the two countries.

IANS

Updated:April 18, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
Process Underway to Release Pakistanis from Saudi Jails, Says Pak Envoy
Pakistan ambassador to Riyadh Raja Ali Ejaz. (Image: Twitter)
Islamabad: The process for the release of Pakistani prisoners from jails in Saudi Arabia was underway, Islamabad's Ambassador to Riyadh Raja Ali Ejaz has said.

"The Saudi Crown Prince's announcement on the release of Pakistanis from Saudi jails is under process and in the holy month of Ramazan, we expect some good news regarding this announcement," an official statement said on Saturday quoting the Ambassador.

"Discussion on the transfer of prisoners agreement is in process and once the agreement is signed, the prisoners will be able to complete their sentences in their respective countries," Ejaz added.

His visit to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan in February as "a major success", that started a new era of relations between the two countries.

The Crown Prince had issued the order to release Pakistani prisoners a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a "special request" to him to look into the hardships of Pakistani labourers working in the Kingdom, and to "look upon them as your own people".
