English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Process Underway to Release Pakistanis from Saudi Jails, Says Pak Envoy
Pakistan ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz's visit to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan in February as "a major success", that started a new era of relations between the two countries.
Pakistan ambassador to Riyadh Raja Ali Ejaz. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Islamabad: The process for the release of Pakistani prisoners from jails in Saudi Arabia was underway, Islamabad's Ambassador to Riyadh Raja Ali Ejaz has said.
"The Saudi Crown Prince's announcement on the release of Pakistanis from Saudi jails is under process and in the holy month of Ramazan, we expect some good news regarding this announcement," an official statement said on Saturday quoting the Ambassador.
"Discussion on the transfer of prisoners agreement is in process and once the agreement is signed, the prisoners will be able to complete their sentences in their respective countries," Ejaz added.
His visit to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan in February as "a major success", that started a new era of relations between the two countries.
The Crown Prince had issued the order to release Pakistani prisoners a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a "special request" to him to look into the hardships of Pakistani labourers working in the Kingdom, and to "look upon them as your own people".
"The Saudi Crown Prince's announcement on the release of Pakistanis from Saudi jails is under process and in the holy month of Ramazan, we expect some good news regarding this announcement," an official statement said on Saturday quoting the Ambassador.
"Discussion on the transfer of prisoners agreement is in process and once the agreement is signed, the prisoners will be able to complete their sentences in their respective countries," Ejaz added.
His visit to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan in February as "a major success", that started a new era of relations between the two countries.
The Crown Prince had issued the order to release Pakistani prisoners a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a "special request" to him to look into the hardships of Pakistani labourers working in the Kingdom, and to "look upon them as your own people".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli and Wife Anushka Host RCB Team for Dinner
- Dhoni Fans Have a Field Day on Twitter After CSK Lose Against SRH in His Absence
- Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Make for a Stunning Pair at a Friend’s Wedding, See Pics
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares a List of His Favourite Films During Live Chat, See Here
- Watch Sophie Turner Struggle with her New-Found Powers in X-Men: Dark Phoenix Final Trailer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results