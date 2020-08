Progressives say primary wins latest sign of momentum shift

CHICAGO Progressive Democrats celebrated two primary victories Wednesday, claiming the protests over George Floyds death and a renewed focus on racial and economic justice have given their candidates new momentum after some rough patches this year.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the squad of four first-term congresswomen of color who have drawn attention for their liberal views and distaste for President Donald Trump, scored a convincing victory over Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. Jones had criticized Tlaib as being too divisive. There also was a stunning win Tuesday by Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush over longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in a St. Louis area district.

We are at a turning point in this country as we face down unprecedented crises, Bush said in a victory speech. Y’all, we about to change the world.

Beyond signaling momentum, the victories are giving progressives confidence about two upcoming tests. Next week, squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota will face a challenge from a well-funded opponent, Antone Melton-Meaux. On Sept. 1, progressive Alex Morse, the 31-year-old mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts, will try to knock off Rep. Richard Neal, one of the most powerful House Democrats.

The year did not start out on such a positive note.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist whose 2016 presidential bid mobilized progressives, dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary in April after a series of losses to former Vice President Joe Biden, an establishment candidate who said policies like Sanders Medicare for All went too far. In March, a party-backed favorite easily defeated a progressive hopeful in Texas Democratic Senate primary. Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of Congress most conservative Democrats and was a top target of progressive groups such as Justice Democrats, also won his primary.

But there were other notable triumphs, especially in the weeks after Floyds killing in Minneapolis in May sparked global protests.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another squad member whose 2018 win over a longtime incumbent made her a progressive icon, easily won her New York primary. Middle school principal Jamaal Bowman unseated veteran Rep. Eliot Engel for a Bronx-based seat.

In March, Marie Newman knocked off Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, an abortion opponent who compared progressive Democrats to a tea party of the left.”

While progressives are going to win some and lose some, former Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said progressive candidates and their ideals are becoming more popular, and forcing change within the party.

Progressives are in the ascendancy within the Democratic party, there’s no doubt about it, said Shakir, who is now an adviser to Sanders and to the political action committee Fight Corporate Monopolies, which ran ads blasting Clay for being too cozy with corporate America.

Waleed Shahid, spokesman for Justice Democrats, said Bush who lost to Clay by 20 percentage points in 2018 was aided this time by a much bigger coalition of progressive supporters and the increased popularity of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The future of the Democrat party looks a lot more like the squad, and the squad is here to stay, Shahid said.

In Detroit, Andrew Bryant said he voted for Tlaib because she has been outspoken on behalf of the city’s working class and poor, and especially against water service shut-offs for people unable to pay their bills. The 71-year-old said he’s among the many Black voters who have seen the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality grow, and believe the time is now to show their power to enact change.

We need to get out and vote our opinion, he said while voting at a church on Detroit’s west side Tuesday morning. Its important for us as Black people because it seems weve been dealt the short stick … for the longest time, and its our turn to speak up and be represented.

On Twitter, Tlaib scoffed at headlines leading up to the primary that called her the most vulnerable squad member.

My community responded last night and said our Squad is big, she said. It includes all who believe we must show up for each other and prioritize people over profits. Its here to stay, and its only getting bigger.

Associated Press reporter Corey Williams in Detroit contributed to this report.

