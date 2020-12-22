Prominent Baloch Activist Karima Baloch, Who Escaped Pakistan in 2016, Found Dead in Canada

Prominent Baloch activist Karima Baloch, who had escaped Pakistan in 2016, was found dead in Toronto, Canada. She had gone missing from Toronto on Sunday.

Karima was a vocal critic of Pakistan and spoke against the atrocities on the Baloch people. According to sources, ISI is suspected behind the killing. She was vocal against forced disappearances in Pakistan by agencies. Police found her body drowned off an island near Toronto’s lakeshore, local sources told India Today.

It wasn’t the first incident of Baloch getting killed outside Pakistan. Earlier Baloch journalist Sajjad Hussain was also killed in Sweden.

She had appealed to 'brother' PM Narendra Modi to become the voice of the Baloch struggle, days after PM Modi had raised the Balochistan issue in independence day speech in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Baloch National Movement has announced forty days of mourning for Karima Baloch.

The spokesperson of the Baloch National Movement reportedly said that the martyrdom of Karima Baloch, a BNM leader living in exile in Canada and former chairperson of Baloch Student Organisation (BSO), is a great loss to the Baloch nation and the national movement.