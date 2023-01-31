A prominent Hindu temple in Brampton in Canada has been targeted with anti-India graffiti, causing outrage among the Indian community.

Condemning the act of vandalism at Gauri Shankar Mandir, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto said the defacing of the temple has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

“The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities," the consulate office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The temple, which is a symbol of Indian heritage, has been left vandalised with hate-filled messages directed towards India.

The Canadian authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said that he has raised his concerns over the hate crime with Peel Regional Police and added that the vandalism has no place in the country.

The @CityBrampton condemns the defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir. This hateful act of vandalism has no place in our City or Country. I have raised my concerns over this hate crime with @ChiefNish and @PeelPolice. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their place worship.— Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) January 30, 2023

According to a report in Times Now, banned terror organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and other Khalistani groups could be behind the anti-India graffiti. The SFJ later uploaded the video of the defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir on social media, the report added.

Chandan Acharya, a Canadian MP, condemned the defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir and urged authorities to take action in the matter.

The attack of Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton is latest in attacks on Hindu temples in Canada by anti-Hindu and anti-India groups. From hatred on social media, now physical attacks on Hindu temples, what next?I call on govt at levels in Canada to start taking this seriously.— Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) January 31, 2023

The Consulate General of India in Canada also condemned the defacing of the Gauri Shankar Mandir.

We strongly condemn defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton,a symbol of Indian heritage, with anti-India graffiti. The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt sentiments of Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities.— IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) January 30, 2023

The defacing of the Hindu temple in Brampton is not an isolated incident, with at least three similar acts of vandalism recorded in Canada since last July.

Last September, the Indian Foreign Ministry has issued a strongly worded statement, saying there has been a “sharp increase” in hate crimes against Indians and other “anti-India activities” in Canada. New Delhi had urged the Canadian government to properly investigate the incidents.

Statistics Canada, the country’s national statistical office, has reported a 72 percent increase in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race in Canada between 2019 and 2021.

This has led to increased fears among minority communities, particularly the Indian community, which is the fastest-growing demographic group in Canada, accounting for almost four percent of the population.

Indian officials have repeatedly raised the issue of attacks on the Indian community by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.

Earlier this month, three temples were defaced with anti-India graffiti in Australia allegedly by pro-Khalistani groups.

