Next Story
Prominent Iranian Nuclear Scientist Fakhrizadeh Injured In Attack: Fars News Agency
Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was injured in an attack outside the capital Tehran on Friday and was being treated in a hospital, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: November 27, 2020, 20:00 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
DUBAI: Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was injured in an attack outside the capital Tehran on Friday and was being treated in a hospital, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Shortly before, several Iranian news outlets including state broadcaster IRIB said a nuclear and missile scientist had been assassinated in an attack. But there was no official confirmation of a death, and Tehran’s nuclear energy body said there had been no incident involving a nuclear scientist.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor