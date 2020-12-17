Prominent Ukrainian Politician Dies From COVID-19 Complications

KYIV: One of Ukraine’s best known veteran politicians, Gennady Kernes, died in Germany in the early hours of Thursday from complications caused by the coronavirus , local authorities and members of his family said.

Mayor of the largest eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Kernes, 61, went into politics after making his fortune in the post-communist 1990s.

After protesters toppled pro-Moscow Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, he supported calls for Kharkiv to become independent from Kyiv’s pro-European leaders.

In 2014, Kernes, one of Ukraine’s most prominent Jewish politicians, was shot in the back by an unknown assailant. After the assassination attempt, he used a wheelchair.

He contracted coronavirus in September, and was later moved to a German hospital.

