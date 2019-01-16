English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Protect Sex Organs’: Malaysian Textbook Tells Girls to Not Bring 'Shame’ By Getting Sexually Assaulted
The book features a series of pictures of a fictional girl Amira, whose parents advise her to protect the modesty of her sexual organs by wearing the correct attire.
(Image credit: Twitter)
Loading...
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's government will alter an elementary-school textbook which suggested girls should dress modestly to prevent sexual assault, authorities said on Wednesday, after it sparked widespread anger.
Social media exploded with outrage after images circulated of a section of the book, which is used by nine-year-olds, entitled ‘Saving one's modesty’.
It featured a series of pictures of a fictional girl called Amira, whose parents advise her to protect "the modesty of her sexual organs" by wearing the correct attire. They also tell her to keep the door of her room closed when changing clothes, and to avoid spending time in quiet locations alone.
If she fails in her efforts to prevent an assault, Amira would bring shame on her family, be shunned by her friends and face emotional problems, the book said.
Activists said the book was teaching children from a young age that female victims of sex attacks only had themselves to blame. "We are appalled," said Meera Samanther, vice president of rights group Women's Aid Organisation.
"The educational material sexualises nine-year-old girls, teaches them to be ashamed of their bodies, and shifts the blame from the perpetrator to the survivor of sexual assault."
Following the outcry, the education ministry said the controversial section of the book would be covered using stickers.
It is not the first time authorities in Muslim-majority Malaysia have been accused of taking a poor approach to issues of gender or sexuality. The health ministry was criticised in 2017 for offering cash prizes for the best videos explaining how to "prevent" homosexuality. The competition was amended following an outcry.
Social media exploded with outrage after images circulated of a section of the book, which is used by nine-year-olds, entitled ‘Saving one's modesty’.
It featured a series of pictures of a fictional girl called Amira, whose parents advise her to protect "the modesty of her sexual organs" by wearing the correct attire. They also tell her to keep the door of her room closed when changing clothes, and to avoid spending time in quiet locations alone.
If she fails in her efforts to prevent an assault, Amira would bring shame on her family, be shunned by her friends and face emotional problems, the book said.
Activists said the book was teaching children from a young age that female victims of sex attacks only had themselves to blame. "We are appalled," said Meera Samanther, vice president of rights group Women's Aid Organisation.
"The educational material sexualises nine-year-old girls, teaches them to be ashamed of their bodies, and shifts the blame from the perpetrator to the survivor of sexual assault."
Following the outcry, the education ministry said the controversial section of the book would be covered using stickers.
It is not the first time authorities in Muslim-majority Malaysia have been accused of taking a poor approach to issues of gender or sexuality. The health ministry was criticised in 2017 for offering cash prizes for the best videos explaining how to "prevent" homosexuality. The competition was amended following an outcry.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
- Rohit and Karthik Enjoy Day Off Watching Nadal Play at Australian Open
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- Yes, I'm in Love: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Vicky Jain
- This Mahindra Thar Wanderlust Customized SUV Belongs to the Royal Family of Udaipur - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results