Protective Gear to Fight Coronavirus 'Rapidly Depleting', Says WHO

A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters)

WHO chief said that countries' abilities to respond are being compromised by the severe disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment caused by rising demand, hoarding and misuse.

  • AFP Geneva
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 10:17 PM IST
The World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday that protective gear such as masks and goggles used by health workers fighting the new coronavirus were running out, warning against "hoarding and misuse."

"We are concerned that countries' abilities to respond are being compromised by the severe and increasing disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment ... caused by rising demand, hoarding and misuse," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, warning that "supplies are rapidly depleting."

