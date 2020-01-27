English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Protest Held Against Pro-Khalistani Group For Burning Indian Constitution in New York

File photo of pro-Khalistan protesters staging demonstrations in New York.

File photo of pro-Khalistan protesters staging demonstrations in New York.

Members of the Guru Ravidas Temple held the protest outside the office of Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: January 27, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
Share this:
Washington: Followers of the poet-saint Guru Ravidas staged a protest outside the office of a pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in New York on Sunday, against the alleged burning of the Indian Constitution by them. SFJ also allegedly demanded a referendum in Punjab, for a separate Khalistan state.

"SFJ tore a copy of the Indian Constitution and burnt it," said Ashok Kumar Mahi, president of Guru Ravidas temple in New York.

However, it came to light that SFJ did not burn the Constitution in public, as they had announced earlier. "They sent us a video of burning the Constitution," said Mahi, who had called for the demonstrations outside the SFJ office on Sunday.

The protesters raised slogans against the organisation and burnt the effigy of its leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. According to Mahi, members of the Guru Ravidas Gurudwara had been insulted by the act of burning the constitution. "Our protest is against them burning the sacred Constitution. They provoked us by sending this video," Mahi said.

The pro-Khalistan group has long been banned by India for its alleged activities against the country. SFJ, along with other like-minded organisations are planning to organise a referendum later this year for a separate Khalistan state.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story