Protesters Swim In Prez Rajapaksa’s Pool, ‘Explore’ Kitchen After Taking Over Presidential Residence

Protesters stormed inside the presidential residence in Sri Lanka on Saturday and entered the rooms which were otherwise heavily guarded as embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his home.

Two videos shared on social media showed protesters taking a dip inside the swimming pool which is usually reserved for the president and his immediate family. In the sixteen-second long video, dozens of protesters are seen taking a dip inside.

In another video, protesters are seen entering the kitchen and tasting the food kept for the president and his staff. The protesters were also seen eating some of the food kept for the protesters.

In another video, protesters clicked selfies and sat on the bed inside a room which is likely meant for personal use for the president, his immediate family or staff.

A protester was seen ransacking the cupboard and drawers and also flashed an ear-cleaning cotton swab in front of the camera.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Colombo and cricketers like former skipper Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara have also come out in support of the protesters and urged Gotabaya to step down.

Masses are angered over the six-month long economic crisis which has derailed Sri Lanka leading to fuel, food, essential medicine shortages and long power outages.

There was a curfew on protests until Friday but after opposition lawmakers, bar associations and pressure groups threatened to sue the police chief the government lifted the curfew.

Protesters poured into Colombo on Saturday morning and immediately took to the streets leading to Fort where the presidential residence is located.

Sri Lankans have demanded that the Rajapaksas accept that they played a prominent role in the economic crisis and step away from positions of power in the wake of the recent event.

Gotabaya did try to placate them by replacing his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa with Ranil Wickremesinghe but this failed to calm down the protests.

After breaking through the barriers in Chatham Road, the protesters entered the once heavily-guarded residence demanding Gotabaya’s resignation.

Protesters also stormed the Secretariat building in Colombo.

Two protesters were injured as gunshots were fired in the air to disperse them. 18 others including two police officers were also injured.

