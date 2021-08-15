Protests Organised Across World Slamming Pakistan for 'Sponsoring Terrorism' in Afghanistan

A number of protests were organised on Sunday by the Afghan diaspora in different cities across Europe, US, Australia and New Zealand among other places to raise their voice against Pakistan’s role in the Afghanistan crisis and blamed Islamabad for helping the Taliban to control the war-torn country.

Protesters were strongly critical of the intrusive and devious role of Imran Khan-led Pakistan in ruining Afghanistan. They also demanded the international community to take note of the Pakistan’s role and act positively to save people of Afghanistan.

According to a report published in ANI, around 300 people were gathered at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate on Saturday protesting against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in the Afghan nation. Afghan citizens, residing in the southern Australian city of Adelaide, also called for an end to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan by the Taliban and denounced the Pakistan government for their intervention in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

News agency IANS tweeted that a protest was organised by Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC) in front of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka on August 14 to highlight “Islamabad sponsored terrorism and militancy, support to Taliban and false propaganda through ISI stooge Maria Jadoon".

Similarly, Afghan Americans on Saturday staged a protest outside the Pakistan’s embassy in Washington to slam the alleged Islamabad-sponsored terrorism in their home country where the Taliban continue to seize key cities and military bases.

Taking to Twitter, South Asian Minorities Collective said, “A protest by Afghans, Balochs, Pashtuns and Sindhi communities was joined by communities from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Bangladesh in front of the Pakistani Embassy in Washington DC. All demanded in 1 voice #SanctionPakistan #TerroristStatePakistan."

In the last few days, the Taliban fighters have swept through most parts of Afghanistan, seizing control of around 25 of the 34 provincial capitals, including cities such as Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

Taliban fighters, who entered the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, said they were awaiting a peaceful transfer of the city after promising not to take it by force, but the uncertainty panicked residents who raced to the leave the capital, with workers fleeing government offices and helicopters landing at the US Embassy.

(with inputs from agencies)

