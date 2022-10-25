‘Proud of Him’: Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy is All Praises for New UK PM and Son-in-Law Rishi Sunak

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy congratulated his son-in-law UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday after he was chosen by a large number of MPs from his own party to lead the UK Conservatives and the country.

“Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom,” Murthy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Murthy, set to become Britain’s first prime minister of Indian origin, is married to Akshata Murthy and the couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. He met Akshata when he was studying MBA at California’s Stanford University. They married in 2009 at a ceremony in Bengaluru.

Sunak during his leadership campaign in August faced criticism from UK media outlets over his wife Akshata Murthy’s previous non-domiciled tax status and her family’s wealth, but the Conservative Party chief told his detractors that he was incredibly proud of what his in-laws have achieved.

“I’m incredibly proud of what my parents-in-law built” Rishi Sunak opens up about his family history in the #ITVDebate Sign up at https://t.co/3cXn1rFhca #Ready4Rishi pic.twitter.com/PfsLHyRwyX — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 17, 2022

“My father-in-law came from absolutely nothing, just had a dream and a couple of hundred pounds that my mother-in-law’s savings provided him,” Rishi Sunak said at that time highlighting the effect Infosys has had on the Indian economy and the society.

First elected to parliament in 2014, #RishiSunak is all set to become the next British PM. @ShereenBhan spoke to him back in 2015 about his politics, Indian ethnicity and his mentor & father-in-law #NarayanaMurthy #UK #BritainPM pic.twitter.com/szW52glnbt — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) July 15, 2022

“With that he went on to build one of the world’s largest, most respected, most successful companies that by the way employs thousands of people here in the United Kingdom,” Sunak said, adding that Narayana Murthy’s ascent is an incredibly Conservative story of which he is proud.

In a 2015 interview with CNBCTV18’s Shereen Bhan, Sunak narrated how Murthy was a part of his campaign team when he was contesting for the Richmond (Yorks) constituency.

He said it was different for Murthy as it was a rare occasion when he was ‘told what to do’. He also said that he had told his father-in-law about his desire to enter electoral politics and contest elections.

“He has been my No. 1 supporter. He flew in just in time for the elections. They gave him a bag and some leaflets and (he gave those) leaflets to everyone without engaging in too much debate… which he managed admirably well,” Sunak said at that time.

