1-min read

Provincial Govt Gives Green Signal to Build First Sikh-only School in Pakistan's Peshawar

The provincial Auqaf Department of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government decided to approve building the school and has allocated Rs 22 lakhs for its construction in the Peshawar city.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
Provincial Govt Gives Green Signal to Build First Sikh-only School in Pakistan's Peshawar
Representative image. Photo: Reuters
Peshawar: The first Sikh-only school will soon be established in Peshawar in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakthunkhwa, authorities have announced.

The provincial Auqaf Department of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government decided to approve building the school and has allocated Rs 22 lakh for its construction in the Peshawar city.

"The elected representatives of the Sikh community had requested the establishment of separate school for their community," the department said.

As part of the annual budget 2019-20, the provincial government has allocated a total of Rs 5.5 crores for minority affairs, the Express Tribune reported. The Provincial Government has allocated Rs 86 lakh for holding festivals of the minority communities.

