English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Provincial Govt Gives Green Signal to Build First Sikh-only School in Pakistan's Peshawar
The provincial Auqaf Department of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government decided to approve building the school and has allocated Rs 22 lakhs for its construction in the Peshawar city.
Representative image. Photo: Reuters
Loading...
Peshawar: The first Sikh-only school will soon be established in Peshawar in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakthunkhwa, authorities have announced.
The provincial Auqaf Department of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government decided to approve building the school and has allocated Rs 22 lakh for its construction in the Peshawar city.
"The elected representatives of the Sikh community had requested the establishment of separate school for their community," the department said.
As part of the annual budget 2019-20, the provincial government has allocated a total of Rs 5.5 crores for minority affairs, the Express Tribune reported. The Provincial Government has allocated Rs 86 lakh for holding festivals of the minority communities.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019 Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Shares Her New Line of Shapewear Called Kimono, Faces Backlash for Cultural Appropriation
- Disha Patani Sets Ultimate Fitness Goals with Her One-handed Cartwheel
- Pakistan's Eerily Similar Results to 1992 World Cup Win Has Fans Praying For Another Miracle
- RBI Committee Recommendations For KYC on Google Duo or Apple FaceTime Could See Larger Implementation
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results