Provocative 'Punish a Muslim Day' Letters Offering Points, Rewards for Violence Circulating in London
The letter details a point system for each action and a reward. For example pulling a Muslim women's hijab is 25 points, throwing acid is 50 points and burning or bombing a mosque is a whole 1,000 points.
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed it is aware of the leaflets being distributed in the capital.
New Delhi: "Punish A Muslim Day" letters encouraging torture, acid attacks, arson of mosques and assault are being sent to families in East London, according to reports.
The letter details a point system for each action and a reward. For example pulling a Muslim women's hijab is 25 points, throwing acid is 50 points and burning or bombing a mosque is a whole 1,000 points.
The Metropolitan Police are among the forces investigating the leaflets, which have been reported in London, the Midlands and West Yorkshire.
In a hate-filled diatribe, it encourages supporters not to be 'sheep' and says: "Sheep follow orders and are easily led, they are allowing the white majority nations of Europe and North America to become over-run by those who like nothing more than to do us harm and turn our democracies into Sharia led police states."
It promises 'rewards' for people who carry out racist and violent actions, ranging from verbal abuse, pulling headscarves from women's heads, acid attacks, electrocuting Muslims and butchering people.
There is also an image of a dagger with the letters MS, suggesting it is linked to so-called Muslim Slayer who targeted mosques in London and the United States last year with similar threats.
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed it is aware of the leaflets being distributed in the capital.
A spokesman said: "The MPS does not tolerate any form of hate crime. If anyone believes they have been a victim of such an offence we would encourage them to report it to police so it can be fully investigated."
(With agency inputs)
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
