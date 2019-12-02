Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

PTI Leader, Sacked over Anti-Hindu Remarks, Returns as Minister in Pakistan's Punjab

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had come under severe criticism from senior members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for his controversial remarks at a gathering on February 24 in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PTI Leader, Sacked over Anti-Hindu Remarks, Returns as Minister in Pakistan's Punjab
Representative image

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab province chief minister on Monday reappointed Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as his Information Minister, nine months after he was sacked over his anti-Hindu remarks that invited intense criticism from senior party leaders and the minority community.

According to a notification, Chohan will head the information department along with his current portfolio of Colonies Department, Geo TV reported.

"Chief Minister (Punjab) is pleased to assign the portfolio of 'Information Department' to Mr Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, MPA, PP-17 Rawalpindi, Provincial Minister, Punjab in addition to the portfolio of Colonies Department'," the notification read.

The portfolio was previously held by minister for industries Aslam Iqbal, who resigned from the post saying that due to engagements in his constituency he cannot do justice with two ministries.

Chohan had come under severe criticism from senior members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, ministers and social media users for his controversial remarks while addressing a gathering on February 24 in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had apologised for his remarks following intense criticism, saying he was addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian armed forces and their media not the Hindu community in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took serious notice of Chohan's 'anti-Hindu' remarks and directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to remove him forthwith, party sources said at the time.

Several members of the Hindu community in Pakistan took to Twitter to condemn the minister's remarks. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram