PTI Supporters Stage Protest Outside Nawaz Sharif’s Residence In London

Following Imran Khan’s ouster from the post of the Pakistan prime minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters on Sunday staged agitations outside former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London.

An altercation also broke out between PTI supporters and Pakistan Muslim League (N) supporters outside London’s Avenfield flats in London where Nawaz Sharif lives. A report by Pakistan based news agency ARY news said that PTI supporters marched outside Sharif’s London residence shouting slogans and were later confronted by PML-N supporters.

Police, in order to control the situation between the two groups, reached the Avenfield apartments. Santosh Kumar Bugti who serves as former information secretary of PML-N’s Balochistan wing said that Nawaz supporters were chanting Tyrian, Qasim and Salman’s dad was a thief, referring to Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, took a jibe at the turmoil on social media and in one of the posts where the video was shared she commented ‘purana Pakistan’ in an apparent reference to the anti-Imran Khan slogans being raised.

The ousted prime minister promised the dream of building a dream of a “naya Pakistan" — one with zero corruption and a prosperous economy. Imran Khan’s failures caused disillusion among his own partymen and the slogan lost its vigour with time.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that April 10 will remain an important date in the nation’s history following the midnight ouster of the cricketer-turned-politician.

The Pakistan national assembly will elect the leader of the house later on Monday. The new prime minister, which most believe will be Shahbaz Sharif, may also take oath today.

The Pakistan security establishment may put PTI leaders on no-fly list as the court hears appeals related to them and their alleged irregularities. The PTI, however, continues to protest against the ouster of Imran Khan. The core committee of PTI will also hold meetings to decide whether the members of the national assembly will tender their resignations.

The opposition parties PPP, PML (N) and others will also hold meetings later in the day.

(with inputs from ANI)

