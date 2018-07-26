GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
66Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
39Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
113Seats
Others

OTH

Others
54Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

PTI Workers Sense Victory, Celebrate on Streets in Pakistan

Hundreds of PTI supporters came out on streets in several cities, including the country's capital Islamabad, dancing and celebrating with loud music.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2018, 5:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PTI Workers Sense Victory, Celebrate on Streets in Pakistan
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party celebrate along the road during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad: Tumultuous street celebrations erupted in Pakistan after trends showed that Imran Khan-led PTI was leading other political parties by a wide margin in the general election marred by violence and allegations of rigging.

According to latest trends, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was leading on 110 seats, followed by the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of jailed leader Nawaz Sharif on 67.

Hundreds of PTI supporters came out on streets in several cities, including the country's capital Islamabad, dancing and celebrating with loud music. They had parked their vehicles on main roads and on the sideways, leading to massive traffic jams.

"We have got our Naya Pakistan," said Shahid Ali, one of the supporters, as he danced euphorically near the busy Faizabad interchange, which links Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

The Press Trust of India correspondent was caught for several hours in traffic when returning from the election coverage, as highly-charged workers of Khan's party raised victory slogans.

Similar midnight celebrations were being organised in many other parts of Pakistan.

But the euphoria among PTI workers appeared premature as the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party have rejected the election results. "Our polling agents were not given results and we will not accept it," said Khurshid Shah of PPP.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif also rejected the election outcome, alleging "blatant" rigging. He warned of protests.

Analysts predicted tumultuous weeks ahead for Pakistan as a strong opposition to the election results was building up.

PML-N was leading on 67 seats and PPP on 39. "They will make a lethal combination if they joined hands against Imran Khan," analyst Sohail Warriach said.

A party can form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats out of the total 342. A single party will need at least 137 of the 272 directly-elected seats to be able to form the government on its own.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...