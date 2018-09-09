English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PTI's Arif Alvi Sworn in as Pakistan's New President at Aiwan-e-Sadr
The 69-year-old dentist was administered the oath of office as Pakistan's 13th President by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at a simple ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) here.
Facebook photo of Pakistan's newly elected President Dr Arif Alvi.
Loading...
Islamabad: Arif Alvi, a close ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of the founding members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was sworn in as Pakistan's new president Sunday.
The 69-year-old dentist was administered the oath of office as Pakistan's 13th President by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at a simple ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) here.
His predecessor President Mamnoon Hussain left the President House at completion of his five-year term on Saturday.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by top civil-military brass including Prime Minister Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and foreign diplomats.
Dr Alvi had defeated Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Aitzaz Ahsan and the Pakistan Muslim League-N nominee Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in a three-way presidential contest.
Alvi was active in the student movement during Field Marshal Ayub Khan's era in 1969. He was shot during a protest in Lahore and proudly carries a bullet in his right arm.
In 1979, he was a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate for the provincial assembly but elections did not take place.
Alvi is one of the founding members of PTI. He served as PTI secretary general from 2006 to 2013.
He won the National Assembly elections from NA-247 (Karachi) during the July 25 polls. He was also elected member of the National Assembly in the 2013 general election.
In Pakistan, the President is considered as a symbol of the federation and head of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the prime minister.
With his close ally Alvi as President, Khan can smoothly implement his agenda, according to observers.
The 69-year-old dentist was administered the oath of office as Pakistan's 13th President by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at a simple ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) here.
His predecessor President Mamnoon Hussain left the President House at completion of his five-year term on Saturday.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by top civil-military brass including Prime Minister Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and foreign diplomats.
Dr Alvi had defeated Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Aitzaz Ahsan and the Pakistan Muslim League-N nominee Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in a three-way presidential contest.
Alvi was active in the student movement during Field Marshal Ayub Khan's era in 1969. He was shot during a protest in Lahore and proudly carries a bullet in his right arm.
In 1979, he was a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate for the provincial assembly but elections did not take place.
Alvi is one of the founding members of PTI. He served as PTI secretary general from 2006 to 2013.
He won the National Assembly elections from NA-247 (Karachi) during the July 25 polls. He was also elected member of the National Assembly in the 2013 general election.
In Pakistan, the President is considered as a symbol of the federation and head of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the prime minister.
With his close ally Alvi as President, Khan can smoothly implement his agenda, according to observers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Pips Tendulkar, Lara and Ponting to Become Fastest to 18,000 Runs
- Watch a Tesla Model X All-Electric SUV in India Dance with ‘Celebration Mode’ [Video]
- Deepika Padukone Slams Reporter Over Marriage Question at Mental Health Awareness Event
- CoA May Discuss India’s Poor Showing in England with Shastri
- Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Walk Hand-in-Hand at Airport, En Route to London; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...