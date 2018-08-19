English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PTI's Usman Buzdar Elected Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Province
Buzdar received 186 votes while his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rival Hamza Shehbaz got 159 votes in the election for the chief minister's post.
Representative image
Lahore: Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party candidate Usman Buzdar was elected as chief minister of Pakistan's most populous Punjab province on Sunday.
PTI dominates Punjab Assembly with 179 seats, whereas PML-N has 164 seats in the house.
A support of 186 members, in the 371-members House, is needed for a party to form a new government in the province.
Hamza Shahbaz, the son of PML-N chief and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, slammed PTI for coming to power through unfair means, calling it an "unfair match".
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
