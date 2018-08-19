GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PTI's Usman Buzdar Elected Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Province

Buzdar received 186 votes while his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rival Hamza Shehbaz got 159 votes in the election for the chief minister's post.

Updated:August 19, 2018, 3:06 PM IST
Lahore: Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party candidate Usman Buzdar was elected as chief minister of Pakistan's most populous Punjab province on Sunday.

PTI dominates Punjab Assembly with 179 seats, whereas PML-N has 164 seats in the house.

A support of 186 members, in the 371-members House, is needed for a party to form a new government in the province.

Hamza Shahbaz, the son of PML-N chief and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, slammed PTI for coming to power through unfair means, calling it an "unfair match".

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
