English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Public Gatherings Banned, Schools Closed in Gambia as 1st Coronavirus Case Detected

Representative Image (Reuters)

Representative Image (Reuters)

Gambia President Adama Barrow has announced a ban on public gatherings and the closure of schools for three weeks from Wednesday.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 8:55 AM IST
Share this:

Banjul, Gambia: The Gambia has recorded its first case of coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Tuesday, after the government also announced measures to contain its spread.

In a televised statement, Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh said officials in the tiny West African state had confirmed an infection in a young woman who had recently travelled from the United Kingdom.

She went into self-isolation after feeling feverish, before being confirmed as a positive case. "All passengers who came in the same flight or in contact with the confirmed case will be traced and undergo isolation," the minister said.

Samateh's announcement came straight on the heels of a televised statement from President Adama Barrow, who announced anti-virus measures on Tuesday before The Gambia had a single confirmed case.

The president announced a ban on public gatherings and the closure of schools for three weeks from Wednesday.

Travellers from affected countries will also be isolated for two weeks, the president said.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story