WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

  • Powered By
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Publisher: 2 Reporters Arrested During Kentucky Protests

Publisher: 2 Reporters Arrested During Kentucky Protests

The publisher of an online news site said two of the site's reporters were arrested during protests in Kentucky's largest city after a grand jurys decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.: The publisher of an online news site said two of the site’s reporters were arrested during protests in Kentucky’s largest city after a grand jurys decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Daily Caller publisher Neil Patel said in a news release that the two reporters were peacefully doing their jobs when police detained them Wednesday night.

Police on Thursday confirmed that Shelby Talcott was charged with failure to disperse and unlawful assembly and Jorge Ventura was charged with failure to disperse and violation of curfew. No further details were immediately released.

Cities around the country saw protesters take to the streets after the Kentucky grand jurys decision.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 25, 2020, 3:30 AM IST
Next Story
Loading