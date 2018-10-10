English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Publisher Says Sorry for ‘Bizarre’ Drew Barrymore Article in EgyptAir Magazine
Horus magazine published what it called an interview with Barrymore that opened with a commentary on her private life, and her apparent responses raised eyebrows both for their content and poor English.
File photo of actor Drew Barrymore at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York, US. (Reuters)
Loading...
Cairo: The publisher of EgyptAir's in-flight magazine apologised Tuesday over an article on US actress Drew Barrymore, which caused a furore online over its bizarre content.
Horus magazine published what it called an interview with Barrymore that opened with a commentary on her private life, and her apparent responses raised eyebrows both for their content and poor English.
A spokesperson for Barrymore told the Huffington Post website last week that the actress "did not participate" in the interview, but EgyptAir stood by the article.
The actress' team said they was in touch with the airline and on Tuesday the publishing house behind the magazine, Ahram Advertising Agency, issued an explanation of the affair.
"We apologise for any misunderstanding that might be interpreted as an offence to the great artist," it said in a statement.
The agency said the interview was conducted in English by its Hollywood reporter, Aida Tekla, before being translated into Arabic and subsequently back into English.
Barrymore's team agreed to the interview with Tekla "not knowing" that the journalist worked for the in-flight magazine as well as other publications, Ahram Advertising Agency said.
The firm said it was "about to investigate" the sourcing of the article and the translator used to write the English version.
Addressing the widely criticised introduction to the article, the publishing house said it had been penned by one of the magazine's editors.
The opening lines of article suggest Barrymore had been "unstable in her relationships most of her life" and that she had been in "almost 17 relationships, engagements and marriages".
"Psychologists believe that her behaviour is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life," it says.
Horus magazine published what it called an interview with Barrymore that opened with a commentary on her private life, and her apparent responses raised eyebrows both for their content and poor English.
A spokesperson for Barrymore told the Huffington Post website last week that the actress "did not participate" in the interview, but EgyptAir stood by the article.
The actress' team said they was in touch with the airline and on Tuesday the publishing house behind the magazine, Ahram Advertising Agency, issued an explanation of the affair.
"We apologise for any misunderstanding that might be interpreted as an offence to the great artist," it said in a statement.
The agency said the interview was conducted in English by its Hollywood reporter, Aida Tekla, before being translated into Arabic and subsequently back into English.
Barrymore's team agreed to the interview with Tekla "not knowing" that the journalist worked for the in-flight magazine as well as other publications, Ahram Advertising Agency said.
The firm said it was "about to investigate" the sourcing of the article and the translator used to write the English version.
Addressing the widely criticised introduction to the article, the publishing house said it had been penned by one of the magazine's editors.
The opening lines of article suggest Barrymore had been "unstable in her relationships most of her life" and that she had been in "almost 17 relationships, engagements and marriages".
"Psychologists believe that her behaviour is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life," it says.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- Meet 1961 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 That Served Indian Army, Now Converted to Electric Bike
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 24 Written Updates: Surprise Mid-Week Eviction Leaves Contestants in Despair
- Kayamkulam Kochunni: Will Malayalam Film Industry’s Biggest Production Live Up to the Hype?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...