WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Puerto Rico Supreme Court upholds second round of primaries

Puerto Rico Supreme Court upholds second round of primaries

Puerto Ricos Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the votes cast during a botched primary over the weekend are valid and that a second round of voting will be held Aug. 16 at centers that never opened or did not remain open for the required eight hours.

Share this:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Puerto Ricos Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the votes cast during a botched primary over the weekend are valid and that a second round of voting will be held Aug. 16 at centers that never opened or did not remain open for the required eight hours.

The ruling was a response to five lawsuits filed after missing or delayed ballots meant that voting occurred in only about 60 of Puerto Ricos 110 precincts Sunday.

Lets hope that, in the name of democracy, there are no more failures, inefficiencies, errors or delays. Any other result or deviation from what is stated here would be clearly unacceptable, the court stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 4:40 AM IST
Next Story
Loading