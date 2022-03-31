Pulling The Rug Out: Islamabad High Court Stops Imran Khan from Sharing Contents of 'Secret' Letter

Amid growing buzz that Pakistan’s besieged Prime Minister Imran Khan’s future is hanging by a thread came another blow for him late on Wednesday.

The Islamabad High Court in an order restrained the PM from disclosing the contents of a letter that he has been brandishing as proof of a “foreign conspiracy" to unseat him.

This comes as a major jolt for Imran Khan as he wanted to use the “evidence" to gather support for himself and gain public sympathy.

CNN-News18 had earlier reported that according to highly placed sources, the letter the PM was referring to was actually an internal communication.

It may have been written by Pakistan’s then US ambassador to the ministry of foreign affairs, said the sources.

The court said that the Prime Minister should abide by the Official Secrets Act oath taken by him.

Khan received a bruising hit on Wednesday when main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to support the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

With this, the Imran Khan government has lost its majority in the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament.

The no-trust vote against the Prime Minister is expected to take place on April 3. There has been speculation that he may step down before that. A planned address to the nation by the PM was cancelled on Wednesday evening.

Khan has for months been facing waves of protests from the opposition and sections of the public over ballooning inflation and economic debt. His relationship with the country’s all-powerful army has also soured considerably.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.