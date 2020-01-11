'Punishment, Payment & Closure': Ukraine, Canada React After Tehran's Shocking Admission on Iran Plane Crash

Kiev/Ottawa: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday demanded that Iran punish those responsible for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner and pay compensation.
"We expect Iran... to bring the guilty to the courts," the Ukrainian leader wrote on Facebook, calling also for the "payment of compensation" after Tehran admitted accidentally downing the plane and killing all 176 people on board.
"We hope the inquiry will be pursued without deliberate delay and without obstruction," Zelensky added. He urged "total access" to the full inquiry for 45 Ukrainian experts, and in a tweet also sought an "official apology".
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also reacted to Iran's revelation and said that closure and accountability were needed after Iran admitted that it shot down a Ukranian plane.
He also demanded "transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims," of whom many were Canadian dual nationals. "This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together," Trudeau's office said in a statement.
Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, earlier on Saturday said the country 'unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard. The statement blamed "human error" for the shootdown.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted. "Armed Forces' internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people," he added.
"Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake."
The admission came a day after Iran's civil aviation chief denied claims that the plane had been shot down, as international pressure mounted on Tehran to conduct a credible investigation after several Western governments blamed a missile strike.
The disaster came as tensions soared in the region after the Soleimani killing, and fears grew of an all-out war between the United States and Iran.