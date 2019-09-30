Putin Among 30 World Leaders Gathered for Funeral of France's Former President Jacques Chirac
Military honours will be paid to Jacques Chirac at the Hotel des Invalides in central Paris, before his coffin is taken in a procession to the church of Saint Sulpice.
People queue to pay tribute to late French President Jacques Chirac during a popular national tribute at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, September 29, 2019. (source: reuters)
Paris: About 30 foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, gathered on Monday in the French capital for the funeral of former president Jacques Chirac, who died last week aged 86.
Chirac was feted by many French people for asserting the country's role as a global player and for opposing the 2003 invasion of Iraq, while a conviction after he left office for misusing public funds did little to tarnish his image.
Military honours will be paid to Chirac at the Hotel des Invalides in central Paris, where he has been lying in state, before his coffin is taken in a procession to the church of Saint Sulpice.
There, the visiting heads of state and government will join French dignitaries at a funeral ceremony. Later, French President Emmanuel Macron will host the visiting leaders at a lunch at the Elysee Palace.
Other leaders attending the ceremony include German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, according to the Elysee Palace.
Chirac is to be buried at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris, in a plot next to his daughter Laurence, who died in 2016.
Over the weekend, thousands queued outside the Hotel des Invalides to pay tribute to Chirac. His coffin was on display, draped in the French flag and in front of a large photograph of a smiling Chirac.
Chirac was "someone who had a different idea of his role, of France's role in the international community, who showed it in difficult situations," said Paris resident Remu Issons, who was among the crowd at the lying-in.
Crowds gathered too at Paris town hall, where Chirac served for 18 years as mayor. "My heart is heavy," said Anne Firmin, who was looking at a display of photographs of Chirac at the height of his political power. "For me, it's my whole youth."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best TV Deals From Xiaomi, Samsung And More
- Toofan First Look Revealed: Farhan Akhtar's All New Boxer Look Raises the Heat
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Should be Replaced in FIFA World XI, Claims Liverpool Star
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]