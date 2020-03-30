WORLD

1-MIN READ

Putin and Trump Discuss Cooperation on Coronavirus and Oil: Kremlin

They 'discussed closer cooperation between the two countries' on the coronavirus response, it said, without giving details.

  • AFP Moscow
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 10:22 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday discussed closer cooperation on the coronavirus with US President Donald Trump, with the two agreeing on "consultations" about oil prices, the Kremlin said.

"The heads of state expressed serious concern regarding the scope of the spread of the coronavirus in the world," the Kremlin said in a statement.

They "discussed closer cooperation between the two countries" on the coronavirus response, it said, without giving details.

Trump and Putin also "exchanged opinions on the current state of the global oil market.

They arranged for Russia-US consultations on this subject" through their respective energy ministers.

The oil prices crashed earlier this month after a collapse of talks between Saudi-led OPEC and Moscow, unleashing a price war.

Trump earlier Monday said he was also expecting Putin to request the lifting of US sanctions.

