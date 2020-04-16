Putin Believes Russia & US Should Help Each Other during Covid-19 Pandemic: Kremlin

Russia will accept an offer by US President Donald Trump to ship ventilators to the country if its efforts to contain an outbreak of the novel coronavirus require them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Kremlin also said Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States.







"President Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each other," said Peskov.

Russia has so far recorded 27,938 cases and 232 coronavirus-related deaths.







A Russian military plane earlier this month delivered ventilators and other medical supplies to New York after Putin and Trump spoke by phone.