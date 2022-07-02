Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke on the telephone on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine. During the call PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to global peace and diplomacy.

The Russian president Putin during the conversation discussed with PM Modi the global food security issues stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin told PM Modi a number of nations disrupted the entire system of free trade in food stuffs which led to substantial price hikes. He further said the situation was complicated due to sanctions on Russia which Putin called illegitimate.

“President Putin drew attention to systemic mistakes by a number of countries that disrupted the entire system of free trade in foodstuffs and provoked substantial price hikes. The illegitimate anti-Russia sanctions have compounded the already complicated situation. The very same factors have also impacted the global energy market,” the statement released by the Russian president’s website said.

PM Modi also requested Putin to share an update on the ‘key aspects of Russia’s ongoing special military operation’, the readout shared by the website said.

Putin also told PM Modi there were concerted efforts by the West to derail possibilities of resolving the conflict via dialogue and diplomacy and there was escalation of hostilities. He said the nature of the regime in Kyiv was provocative.

“Vladimir Putin gave an update on the key aspects of Russia’s ongoing special military operation and underscored the dangerous and provocative nature of the approach of the Kiev regime and its Western patrons to escalate the crisis and torpedo efforts to resolve it by political and diplomatic methods,” the readout said.

The Russian readout said that both nations were also pleased that there was a substantial ‘increase in bilateral trade volumes, including mutual deliveries of agricultural produce’.

Both leaders said they will maintain regular communication to discuss global and bilateral issues. Both leaders also expressed their desire to further strengthen the specially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.

PM Modi spoke to Vladimir Putin four times since the beginning of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. He also spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on more than two occasions urging him and Putin to speak directly.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

