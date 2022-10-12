Putin Breaks Protocol For UAE's President; Gives Jacket & A Warm Handshake | WATCH

Amid the reports of warming ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a video has gone viral on social media showing Russian President Vladimir Putin breaking protocol to offer his personal jacket to his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during the latter’s recent visit to St Petersburg.

Putin hosted Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan for economic talks in St Petersburg on Tuesday. During his visit, the UAE president was reportedly struggling to tolerate the intense cold in Russia, and Putin out of a personal gesture gave the Sheikh his jacket.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin due to cold weather, gives his personal jacket to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and sees him off all the way to his car …

This is how well respected Sheikh Mohammed is … Thank you President Putin for honoring my President pic.twitter.com/q5Y3z3fvvh — حسن سجواني Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) October 12, 2022

In the much-talked-about video, Al Nahyan is seen wearing his Russian counterpart’s jacket, who had ventured to personally see him off by accompanying him to his car.

Putin can be seen shaking hands with Al Nahyan and waiting until the Gulf state’s leader leaves in his car escort.

The Russian President’s gesture is seen as a symbol of growing ties between Russia and the UAE. During Tuesday’s meeting, Putin hailed his country’s ties with UAE and welcomed a recent decision by oil-producing nations to limit production as a key to stabilising the global energy market.

Beginning his talks with Al Nahyan, Putin said, “Despite all the difficulties that exist in the international relations today, ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are an important factor of stability in the region and the entire world.”

The Russian leader also noted Al Nahyan’s support for the decision of the OPEC+ group that includes Russia to limit oil production to shore up oil prices, saying that “our decisions, our action, aren’t directed against anyone.”

