Putin Could Be Poisoned Claims Ukrainian Intelligence, Says Potential Successor Lined Up

Russian president Vladimir Putin may have lost the backing of Russia’s elite who may be hatching plans to take him down due to the war on Ukraine, UK-based news agency Daily Mail. The report pointed out that Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), has also been chosen to be next in line to lead Russia after Putin’s removal.

The Daily Mail attributing Ukrainian intelligence officials said that Putin could be taken out either by poisoning, sudden disease or any other coincidence. Bortnikov, according to the Daily Mail report, has fallen out with Putin and both served the Soviet-era spy agency Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti (KGB). It says that Bortnikov wields influence over several insiders in the Kremlin and could trigger a succession war.

A person familiar with the development told Daily Mail that suspicions and rumours are rife within the Russian intelligence community. The report by Daily Mail itself could be seen as a western tool to sow discord among Russia’s intelligence and political establishment as western media tries to impress upon the public that the West and the US are the ‘good guys’ in this ongoing conflict.

However, these claims cannot be verified but tense moments between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin last month indicated that there was a possibility that the Russian president lacked backing of his officials for his so-called ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.

Russia is not among those nations which favour dissenting opinions. Putin critic Navalny’s jail sentences and poisoning bid exemplifies that but his interaction with Naryshkin gained widespread reactions globally.

While some saw it as a choreographed discussion gone awry for others it was an example of how Putin coerces his ministers and officials into toeing the line. The discussion between both navigated around the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk and Putin did not take to it kindly when Naryshkin looked uncomposed when questioned by Putin.

“We need to adopt a decision on what is being discussed today,” Naryshkin began. Putin soon interrupted him. “What does that mean? In the worst case? Are you suggesting we start negotiations?,” Putin asked.

“Or recognise sovereignty? Speak plainly,” Putin further pressed to which Naryshkin replied that he supports the proposal to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk.

Putin pressed again after a few moments. “Will support or do support. Speak plainly, Sergei,” Putin repeated to which Naryshkin said he supports whatever is on agenda after being pressed twice again.

