WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Putin Critic Navalny Diagnosed With Metabolic Disease, Traces of Chemical Found on Clothes & Fingers

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. (Image: Reuters/File)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. (Image: Reuters/File)

Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor at the hospital treating Navalny in the city of Omsk, added that traces of industrial chemical substances had been found on the 44-year-old's clothes and fingers.

  • Reuters Omsk
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Share this:

The head doctor at the Siberian hospital treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday he had been diagnosed with a metabolic disease caused by low blood sugar.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor at the hospital treating Navalny in the city of Omsk, added that traces of industrial chemical substances had been found on the 44-year-old's clothes and fingers.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison.

Next Story
Loading