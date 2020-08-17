Putin, Erdogan discuss conflicts in Libya, Syria in phone call: Kremlin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflicts in Libya and Syria with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The Kremlin said the call’s main focus was on the crisis in Libya, highlighting the need to make real steps towards a sustainable ceasefire.
It also said both leaders agreed to step up anti-terrorism efforts in Syria, after reports earlier on Monday of a Turkish-Russian joint patrol being hit by a blast in the Idlib region.
