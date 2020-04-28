WORLD

1-MIN READ

Putin Extends Russia's Non-working Period Due to Coronavirus until May 11

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Restrictions were due to be lifted at the end of April, but Putin said the peak of Russia's coronavirus infections had not yet been reached.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday extended a non-working period in Russia aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus until May 11, speaking during a televised meeting with senior government officials and regional heads.

Restrictions were due to be lifted at the end of April, but Putin said the peak of Russia's coronavirus infections had not yet been reached.

He ordered the government to come up with fresh measures aimed at supporting the economy and citizens, and to prepare recommendations on gradually easing the coronavirus lockdown restrictions by May 5.

