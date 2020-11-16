News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh In Phone Call: Kremlin

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh In Phone Call: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday to discuss the situation in NagornoKarabakh, the Kremlin said.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders said that the situation in the region had generally stabilized and that it was time to address humanitarian issues, including the return of refugees and the preservation of Christian churches and monasteries.

Russia last week brokered a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in the ethnic Armenian region, where Azeri troops have been battling ethnic Armenian forces over the past six weeks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 16, 2020, 18:42 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...