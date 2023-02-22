Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow, after the United States warned Beijing against providing material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the meeting, Putin said Russia-China ties are important to ‘stabilise international situation.’

At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier on Wednesday, Wang had said that he looked forward to clinching new agreements during his visit to Moscow.

The meeting between Putin and Chinese diplomat comes days after Biden landed in Kyiv on a surprise visit on Monday.

Wang said he would work to “strengthen and deepen” relations between Moscow and Beijing.

The war in Ukraine began just weeks after Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping declared a “no limits” partnership, causing concern in Western countries.

